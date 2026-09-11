'Spent ₹900 On Ticket, What The Hell...': Shobhaa De Says She Fell Asleep While Watching Mirzapur The Movie, It's Meant For Men - VIDEO

Shobhaa De's Brutally Honest Review Of Mirzapur: The Movie | Photo Via Instagram

Author and columnist Shobhaa De has shared her brutally honest review of Mirzapur: The Movie, which was released in theatres on September 4. While the film has received praise from several viewers and fans of the franchise, Shobhaa had a very different reaction after watching the much-awaited movie. Sharing a reel on Instagram, Shobhaa revealed that she went to watch the film with high expectations because of the hype surrounding the Mirzapur brand. However, she admitted that the experience left her unimpressed.

Shobhaa De's Brutally Honest Review Of Mirzapur: The Movie

"I just finished watching Mirzapur: The Movie. All I can say is the movie maybe should not have been made at all. I have not watched the series, but I went here with a lot of expectations, given the hype. And came away feeling, what the hell was going on?” she said.

Shobhaa did, however, praise the performances of Ravi Kishan and Ali Fazal. She called Ravi "just brilliant" and described Ali, who plays Guddu, as "unbelievably good." However, she was less impressed with Pankaj Tripathi’s performance, suggesting that his portrayal has become repetitive.

Check out the video:

Shobhaa also pointed out some of the film’s more unexpected elements, including a sex scene involving Pankaj's character and Rasika Dugal’s role. She went on to criticise the movie for its violence and what she felt was a lack of direction in the story.

'I Fell Asleep For 15 Minutes'

"Otherwise, there’s violence of every conceivable kind and for no reason, the story that goes nowhere, and frankly, I fell asleep for something like 15 minutes,” she said.

Shobhaa added that she even heard two women sitting behind her snoring. “Maybe it’s meant for men. It wasn’t meant for me,” she concluded.

In her Instagram caption, Shobhaa further questioned some of the film’s unusual sequences. She revealed that she spent Rs 900 on her ticket and another Rs 260 on bhel, while spending nearly four hours wondering why she was watching the film.