Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Starrer All Set To Cross ₹100 Crore Mark

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection | YouTube

Mirzapur: The Movie has surprised one and all with its first weekend box office collection. The film was expected to perform well, but the numbers are more than the expectations. It took an opening of Rs. 25.75 crore net in India. On Saturday and Sunday, the film showed a jump at the box office and earned Rs. 32 crore and Rs. 36 crore, respectively. In three days, Mirzapur minted Rs. 93.75 crore net at the box office in India, which is an excellent amount. Now, all eyes are on the film's Monday collection.

As per early estimates, Mirzapur: The Movie might earn around Rs. 10-12 crore net at the box office in India on its Day four. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well. However, one thing is sure that the movie will cross the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office in just four days, which is amazing.

Mirzapur: The Movie Budget

The makers of Mirzapur: The Movie have not yet officially announced the budget of the film. However, reportedly, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 90-100 crore. Some reports also suggest that the movie is made on a budget of Rs. 250 crore, but there's no confirmation about it.

If we consider the budget to be Rs. 90-100 crore, the film, in just four days, will surpass its budget at the box office. It is expected that even though there will be a drop in numbers on Monday, the film will continue to perform well during weekdays.

Mirzapur: The Movie Review

Mirzapur: The Movie has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Mirzapur: The Movie does not reinvent the franchise, but it gives fans another chance to spend time with its much-loved characters. The predictable story and slightly stretched second half hold it back from being a truly great big-screen outing."