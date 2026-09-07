 Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Starrer All Set To Cross ₹100 Crore Mark
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Starrer All Set To Cross ₹100 Crore Mark

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Starrer All Set To Cross ₹100 Crore Mark

Mirzapur: The Movie is set to cross Rs. 100 crore net in India within four days after minting Rs. 93.75 crore in its opening weekend. The film earned Rs. 25.75 crore on Friday, Rs. 32 crore on Saturday and Rs. 36 crore on Sunday. As per early estimates, its Monday collection could reach Rs. 10-12 crore, with stronger night shows potentially lifting earnings further.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, September 07, 2026, 07:26 PM IST
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Starrer All Set To Cross ₹100 Crore Mark
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection | YouTube

Mirzapur: The Movie has surprised one and all with its first weekend box office collection. The film was expected to perform well, but the numbers are more than the expectations. It took an opening of Rs. 25.75 crore net in India. On Saturday and Sunday, the film showed a jump at the box office and earned Rs. 32 crore and Rs. 36 crore, respectively. In three days, Mirzapur minted Rs. 93.75 crore net at the box office in India, which is an excellent amount. Now, all eyes are on the film's Monday collection.

As per early estimates, Mirzapur: The Movie might earn around Rs. 10-12 crore net at the box office in India on its Day four. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well. However, one thing is sure that the movie will cross the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office in just four days, which is amazing.

Mirzapur: The Movie Budget

The makers of Mirzapur: The Movie have not yet officially announced the budget of the film. However, reportedly, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 90-100 crore. Some reports also suggest that the movie is made on a budget of Rs. 250 crore, but there's no confirmation about it.

Read Also
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Divyenndu And Ali Fazal's Film Records 12.5% Growth,...
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Divyenndu And Ali Fazal's Film Records 12.5% Growth,...

If we consider the budget to be Rs. 90-100 crore, the film, in just four days, will surpass its budget at the box office. It is expected that even though there will be a drop in numbers on Monday, the film will continue to perform well during weekdays.

Read Also
'Daaru Peeke Aa Rakhe Hain Log...': Noida Woman Walks Out Of Mirzapur The Movie Screening Midway,...
'Daaru Peeke Aa Rakhe Hain Log...': Noida Woman Walks Out Of Mirzapur The Movie Screening Midway,...

Mirzapur: The Movie Review

Mirzapur: The Movie has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Mirzapur: The Movie does not reinvent the franchise, but it gives fans another chance to spend time with its much-loved characters. The predictable story and slightly stretched second half hold it back from being a truly great big-screen outing."

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source