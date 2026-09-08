Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Shows Drop On Monday, Earns ₹16 Crore; Enters ₹100 Crore Club

Mirzapur Box Office Collection | Instagram

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, and Ravi Kishan-starrer Mirzapur: The Movie has surely created bhaukaal at the box office. The film had a fantastic weekend, collecting Rs. 93.75 crore net in three days in India, and its worldwide gross was Rs. 132.35 crore. Now, all eyes were on the film's Monday collection, and even after a drop, Mirzapur has performed very well on its fourth day.

According to Sacnilk, the movie minted Rs. 16 crore net in India, taking the total to Rs. 109.75 crore net, which is a fantastic amount. Meanwhile, the gross domestic collection stands at Rs. 131.23 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie Worldwide Box Office Collection

The Gurmmeet Singh directorial has received a good response overseas as well. It earned Rs. 2.50 crore gross internationally on its fourth day, taking the total to Rs. 22.50 crore gross. So, the worldwide gross collection of Mirzapur: The Movie is Rs. 153.73 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie Budget

While the makers of Mirzapur: The Movie have not yet officially announced the film's budget, it is reportedly Rs. 90-100 crore. According to some reports, the budget is also said to be Rs. 250 crore, but there's no confirmation about it.

If we consider the film's budget to be Rs. 100 crore, then it has already surpassed its budget at the box office. With such a good number on Monday, we can expect Mirzapur to perform well during weekdays.

Mirzapur: The Movie Review

Mirzapur: The Movie has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Mirzapur: The Movie does not reinvent the franchise, but it gives fans another chance to spend time with its much-loved characters. The predictable story and slightly stretched second half hold it back from being a truly great big-screen outing."