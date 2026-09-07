Hanuman Ansh Continues To Rule The Box Office, Mirzapur The Movie Leaves A Strong Mark During Its First Weekend | File Pic

Life at the movies never felt so good. And also so confusing. But, like it is known, what destiny wills, even the box office must make way for.

The main movies up for consumption at the cinemas this week included Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur (The Movie). Hanuman Ansh, which chronicles the life and times of the saint Neem Karoli Baba, rose in the fourth week of its run.

Never say never

Made on a shoestring budget, reportedly Rs 1.7 crore, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 113.15 crore in 30 days. Talk of return on investment! Phew! Mirzapur (The Movie), peppered with lawlessness, the ‘c’ word and ‘o’ sounds, collected Rs 90 crore in just three days. This proved that the sublime and raunchy co-exist on screen.

Hollywood continued to make a dent

The English horror film Insidious: Out of the Further took its current tally to Rs 18.28 crore in 17 days. Hollywood is continuing its dominance at the Indian ticket windows, with Spiderman: Brand New Day crossing Rs 502.55 crore in 37 days and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey still going strong, collecting Rs 188 crore in 52 days. Toxic, with Rs 248 crore (all languages), just about managed to get a trickle. It will be out of the theatres shortly, predicts the trade.