Mirzapur 2: A slow, flavourless plot

The story

The second season takes off from where the first season ended where we last saw Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu Sharmaa) recklessly shooting away at Lala’s (Anil George) daughter’s wedding. Munna’s insecurity was the root cause of all the mayhem and pandemonium. He saw Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Bablu (Vikrant Massey) rising to the occasion very quickly and killing Bablu would massively discount Guddu’s strength. Season 2 is about power play. There is Guddu, Golu (Shweta Tripathi), and Dimpy (Harshita Gaur) on one side, and there is Sharad Shukla (Anjum Sharma), Rati Shankar Shukla’s son, on the other. They all want to evict the Tripathis and take over Mirzapur.

The review

Mirzapur season 2 can be compared with that delectable piece of baklava that literally falls flat on flavour and texture. The season spends a whole six minutes giving viewers detailed insight into the proceedings of the last episode. As the new season begins we know the pace is slow and takes a lot of time to gather steam.

But we get to see an interestingly dark side to the patriarch of the Tripathi family, Bauji, better known as Satyanand Tripathi (Kulbhushan Kharbanda). While still on his rather sophisticated electronic wheelchair, he indulges in an illicit affair with his daughter-in-law, Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal). What's even more interesting is how Rasika plays along on learning of her pregnancy. But the question is: How can an 80+ year old man, still be fertile and sexually active?

Divyendu Sharma’s still in character as from the last season. There is little evolution to the part that he plays. However, one must admit that in season two he’s learning how to run the business. His expressions are priceless on discovering that he’s literally been riddled with five bullets and has still made it. He names himself as invincible or immortal ‘Amar’.

Pankaj Tripathi has maintained his demeanour, but pales in front of Bauji, and the emergent Sharad Shukla, who now gets involved in the rat race for Mirzapur. He righteously states, “Hum to sirf ek NPA hai, Non-performing asset”. Infact, does he even know that is own son, Munna want out off his shadow so bad that he can go to any extent to pursue it?

With Sharad making an emphatic entry into the plot, the series gets more tiring as there is murder, backstabbing, revenge that not only forms the mainstay, but become a vicious cycle that’s exceedingly frustrating, and yet difficult for the viewer to break out of.

Ali Fazal was hit by Munna’s bullet in the last season and in this one is determined to get along with Golu and Dimpy. There is dirty politics involved in that as well. As an actor playing Guddu, Ali Fazal has greatly matured in season two. Shweta now emerges as a woman who takes things in her hands and gets things done. She does well as one of the lead protagonist in the season.

The production is a lot better that that of season one. Yet, the scenes are exceedingly dark and at time seems like a shadow play (this is especially after the brightness has been ruefully adjusted on the television set). Mirzapur 2 has been bankrolled to make it bigger and better, but the results are quite the opposite.

Name of the series: Mirzapur (Season 2)

Name of the Platform: Amazon Prime

Director: Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Amit Sial, Isha Talwar, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anjum Sharma, Vijay Varma

Rating: 2/5