Mindy Kaling, Dan Goor roped in to write script for 'Legally Blonde 3'

Los Angeles: Mindy Kaling and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-creator Dan Goor have signed on to write Reese Witherspoon's "Legally Blonde 3". Witherspoon will be returning as attorney Elle Woods for the much-anticipated MGM project, reported Deadline.

She will also be producing the film via her banner Hello Sunshine along with franchise's original producer Marc Platt. This is the second feature film that Kaling and Goor will be teaming up on following Kaling and Priyanka Chopra's upcoming wedding comedy that Universal won in an auction last year.

The first "Legally Blonde" movie, which released in 2001, revolved around a lively sorority sister trying to win back her ex-boyfriend by getting a law degree from Harvard University. The film also featured Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, Jennifer Coolidge and a Chihuahua named Bruiser.

The sequel, "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde," set in Washington, DC, came out in 2013.