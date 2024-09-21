 Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi To Exchange Vows For Second Time In Italy
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are currently in Florence ahead of their second wedding this weekend and they kicked off the festivities in the UK before catching a flight to Italy, reports 'Female First UK'

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi |

British actress Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are set to host their second wedding in Italy. The happy couple earlier tied the knot in a top-secret ceremony in May. They are currently in Florence ahead of their second wedding this weekend and they kicked off the festivities in the UK before catching a flight to Italy, reports 'Female First UK'.

A source told The Sun, "Millie and Jake kicked off their wedding celebration in style. They hired an area in Sheesh for dinner with their family, including Millie's parents, Kelly and Robert. Their group was drinking lychee martinis and strawberry daiquiris, but didn't go too mad as they had to fly to Italy."

As per 'Female First UK', the loved-up duo have planned a spectacular ceremony and reception and have even lined up a famous singer for the afterparty.

The insider said, "Millie and Jake have booked a huge British singer to perform at the wedding. "She was one of the biggest names in music this year, so they are delighted she is flying over, especially for them."

The source further mentioned, "Their first wedding in America in May was a very low-key ceremony, the second wedding is going to be huge.

All of their celebrity friends, including Millie's 'Stranger Things' co-stars and her British best pal Mark Wright, are flying to Florence to be there.

It is going to be a huge wedding". Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, got engaged in 2023 after two years of dating. In 2024, Brown starred in and executive produced the fantasy film 'Damsel' for Netflix.

It is directed by Spanish filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo based on a screenplay by Dan Mazeau. She will next star in the Russo brothers's 'The Electric State', an adaptation of Simon Stalenhag's graphic novel of the same name.

