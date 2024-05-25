Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Marry Secretly In Intimate Ceremony

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi |

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are one of the much-loved couples in Hollywood. The cutest couple tied the know in an intimate romantic wedding ceremony last weekend. Millie and Jake had made their relationship public in 2021.

As per the latest reports, the actress' wedding was attended by close family members and friends. Fans are awaiting for their official pictures to be out soon.

All About Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Intimate Wedding

Both families were present during the wedding and since many of the family members and friends didn't make it to their big day, there will be a larger extended celebration planned for later this year in the US.

Sources informed The Sun, "They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year. Now they have legally married and done all the paperwork. It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows."

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Love Story

The duo's relationship made headlines in 2021 when Jake shared a photo of them on social media with Millie. Then the couple confirmed their relationship, and their engagement announcement in April 2023 caught all the attention. Although their youthful ages (Brown was 20 and Bongiovi was 22 at the time) initially surprised people, the pair has always had a lot of support from their families.

Two months ago, Millie's Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine had teased that he would be performing at her wedding.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Brown was last seen in Damsel on Netflix, directed by Spanish filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. It is based on a screenplay by Dan Mazeau. She will next star in the Russo brothers's The Electric State, an adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel of the same name.

On the other hand, Jake Bongiovi is all set to star in Hair Metal Band. According to Rockbottom, the film is a rollicking family comedy that chronicles the hilarious misadventures of a failed '80s hair metal band as they attempt to reunite in the present day for one last electrifying performance.