PHOTO: Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown flaunts her diamond ring, confirms engagement with Jake Bonglovi

Millie Bobby Brown, the 19-year-old star of the hit TV show 'Stranger Things', has announced that she is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi.

The news was revealed on social media, with Millie sharing a photo of the happy couple on the beach, showing off her sparkling diamond engagement ring.

They were always out and loud about their relationship

The couple, who have been dating for two and a half years, have been open about their relationship on social media, with Jake even referring Millie as his 'best friend', in a post from last year.

It seems that their friendship has blossomed into a deep and loving romance, culminating in Jake's romantic proposal to Millie.

Fans of the young couple were quick to offer their congratulations, with many commenting on Millie's Instagram post to express their joy at the news.

Some were even confused by Millie's choice of outfit in the photo, with her wearing a white dress leading some to believe that the couple had already tied the knot.

Check out Millie Bobby Brown's IG Post here:

The couple met via Instagram

Despite the speculation, it seems that Millie and Jake are still engaged and looking forward to a future together. They met through Instagram and their relationship quickly grew from a friendship into a romance, with Millie revealing that she had fallen in love with Jake over three summers.

The young couple's engagement marks the beginning of a new chapter in their lives, with both Millie and Jake starting out on their own paths in the world.

For Millie, this means continuing her successful acting career and exploring new opportunities, while for Jake, it means carving out his own niche in the music industry and following in his famous father's footsteps.

Whatever the future holds, one thing is clear: Millie and Jake are head-over-heels in love and excited to take on whatever comes their way as they embark on this new adventure together