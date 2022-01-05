Milan Talkies fame actress Reecha Sinha to debut in the Punjabi music industry

Earlier seen in films like Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies, Dongri Ka Raja and very recently The Last Resort, actress Reecha Sinha is now pinning all hopes on her upcoming music video for a song called ‘Kanganey’. Directed by Piyush Jain, it has been shot across the unexplored picturesque locations of Goa. Crooned by singer Upesh Jangwal, the song will see Reecha in a sizzling avatar.

“It’s a very cute, Punjabi romantic song wherein the female protagonist is showcasing her feelings for the one she loves. While it seems that the guy is not interested in her in the song, he comes up with a surprise for her. The good thing about the song is that it’s very relatable,” Reecha informs.

Elaborating further, she adds, “The song’s beautiful and meaningful lyrics are its USP. Once you hear, you will be able to relate it to the fights that you keep having with your loved ones. I have already done two music videos so far – one titled Gud Khake with Shantanu Maheshwari and the other is a Tik Tok from my movie The Last Resort.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ Exclusive! How did Saqib Saleem transform into legendary Indian cricketer Mohinder Amarnath

Reecha is also eager to show off her dancing skills in groovy songs. “So far, I have been a part of romantic numbers, but now, I am looking forward to doing dance numbers as well,” she shares.

When asked about her future projects, she reveals, “I look forward to playing some interesting characters on OTT. I love thrillers and science fiction genre shows and will definitely want to be a part of such shows in a performance-oriented role.”

ALSO READ Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's most iconic fashion statements of 2021

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 06:02 AM IST