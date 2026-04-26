Michael Vs Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Jaafar Jackson's Film Leads With ₹5 Crore, Avinash Tiwary Starrer Stays Decent

Michael Vs Ginny Weds Sunny 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Michael Jackson's biopic Michael, starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson, released on April 24 and clashed at the box office with Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, featuring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in the lead. While both films have received mixed reviews from critics and netizens, Michael has taken the lead in second-day collections and is performing fairly well compared to Ginny Wedss Sunny 2.

Michael Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Michael earned Rs 5 crore at the box office on Day 2 across 3,190 shows in India nett, marking an impressive jump of around 39% from its opening day collection of Rs 3.60 crore. With this, the film's total India gross collections stand at Rs 12.36 crore, while its total India nett collections have reached Rs 10.30 crore so far.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

While the pre-release buzz around Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 was strictly average, the reviews have been mixed and even the word of mouth has not been encouraging.

On its first day, the film collected Rs 0.30 crore, while on Day 2, it minted Rs 0.87 crore across 1,195 shows. Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 has achieved worldwide gross collections of Rs 0.36 crore (India Gross: Rs 0.36 crore) and Rs 1.03 crore in India net collections across 2,394 shows.

Michael Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, the film entertains and impresses, yet stops short of truly illuminating. It is less a revelation and more a respectful reprise (sic)."

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2 stars to Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, and wrote, "Despite the presence of Avinash Tiwari and Medha Shankr, the film suffers in many places because of the script. Added to that, the lack of publicity and the low buzz about the film is bound to make this film struggle at the box office."