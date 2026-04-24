Avinash Tiwary Takes Dig At 60-Year-Old Bollywood Actors Showing Off Six-Pack Abs In Films: 'Why Is There No Value For Skill?'

Avinash Tiwary Questions Bollywood Trends | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Avinash Tiwary, who gained recognition for Laila Majnu (2018) alongside Triptii Dimri, recently took a dig at 60-year-old Bollywood actors flaunting six-pack abs on screen, saying this trend is largely limited to the Hindi film industry, unlike Hollywood or the South, while questioning why skill and craft aren’t valued and whether such visuals add any real value.

Avinash Tiwary Slams 60-Year-Old Bollywood Actors' 6-Pack Obsession

Appearing on Siddharth Kannan's podcast recently, Avinash said, "Aapko kahin pe bhi, kisi industry mein… I know I might get flagged for this, par kahin pe bhi 60 saal ke log 6-pack, 8-pack bana ke ghoom rahe hain? Even in Hollywood, Arnold Schwarzenegger is not doing that, Sylvester Stallone… there is no need to. There is no vanity or desirability that needs to be sold off. Not even in the South, why is it only in the Hindi film industry? That is a question we all need to answer."

Further, he added that today audiences even sit and discuss a film’s box office numbers, something that doesn’t happen elsewhere, questioning that if they don’t see value in craft here, then what exactly are they valuing.

"That someone takes a shirt off and a girl holds his hand… ek tasveer khinch jaati hai ki ‘Coming Soon…’ and you feel like, ‘arey, yeh film aa rahi hai,'" said Tiwary.

The actor added that he genuinely doesn't understand the trend, saying if it's only about looks, filmmakers could simply cast models, while questioning what story is being told and whether it holds any value. He further criticised that if cinema is meant to be art and a voice for the voiceless, he unfortunately doesn’t see that happening in the Hindi film industry, adding that perhaps audiences aren’t demanding it either.

Avinash added, "What we are selling is this obsession ki, ‘Subah 4 baje tu ticket leke meri film dekhne aaya.’ That is what I am selling to you. And truly, if I am an artist, it is worth asking the question: is that what you want to sell?"

Work Front

Avinash’s new film Ginny Weds Sunny 2, also starring Medha Shankr, hit theatres on Friday (April 24).

The film is a spiritual sequel to Ginny Weds Sunny (2020), which featured Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey.