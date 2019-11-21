MeToo: Leaked audio of comedian Utsav Chakraborty pleading innocence has Twitter in a furor

Thanks to leaked audio clips of Utsav Chakraborty that surfaced recently, the 'MeToo' hashtag is back to trending on Twitter in India too.

Utsav Chakraborty a writer and an actor, who is better known for working with comedy collective All India Bakchod, was accused by a co-worker for sending sexually explicit messages to her and several other women. Several noted comedians, including Aditi Mittal and Varun Grover also called out Utsav after the allegations.

Now a year later, a leaked audio clip has surfaced online purportedly between the accuser’s lawyer and the comedian. The clip has been titled as ‘EXPOSE ______’, and claims to be the conversation between Utsav and the lawyer on 14th November 2018.

To summarize the conversation, the clip goes back and forth where the woman mentions screenshots, that Utsav has been assumed of circulating that prove his innocence. The comedian goes on to add how the accuser’s act has cost him his professional and personal life. Things escalate to a point wherein the woman demands an apology from Utsav, and states that there will be dire consequences if he releases any such material that hampers the woman’s image.

Twitter is now outraged for having tried and convicted the comedian a year ago.