Met Gala 2026: Matka King Actor Vijay Varma Shares AI Pictures; Fans React Hilariously

Vijay Varma | Instagram

Many Indian celebrities attended the Met Gala 2026, like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Isha Ambani, and others. Also, AI-generated pictures of Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif claiming to be from the event went viral on social media. Meanwhile, actor Vijay Varma took to his Instagram account to share a couple of AI-generated pictures of himself from Met Gala.

In the pictures, he dressed as his character Brij Bhatti from the web series Matka King, and captioned the post as, "Cotton market se MET gala Tak.. Brij Bhatti ka style chalta hai (sic)." Check out the post below...

Netizens React To Vijay Varma's AI-Generated Met Gala Pictures

Reacting to the pictures shared by Vijay, a netizen commented, "@itsvijayvarma dada overall look is dope but that kolapuri (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Kolhapuri’s from Prada? (sic)."

One netizen marked Gemini logo on the pictures, and commented, "Lekin sir, woh Gemini ka watermark... (sic)." So, the actor replied and wrote, "AI hai.. Brij Bhatti ko goli lagi hai.. show nahi dekha? (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Matka King was released a few days ago on Amazon Prime Video, and it received a good response. Vijay's performance in it was appreciated a lot.

Matka King Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the series 3.5 stars and wrote, "Director Nagraj Manjule, who also wrote the script along with his co-writer Abhay Koranne, needs to be given full marks for making sure each and every one of the eight episodes has twists, turns, and new developments, keeping us interested throughout."

Vijay Varma's Rumoured Relationship

Meanwhile, apart from his movies and shows, Vijay has been making it to the headlines because of his rumoured relationship with Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureishi. The two have been spotted together by the paparazzi a couple of times, but they have not yet spoken up about the relationship rumours.