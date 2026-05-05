Met Gala 2026: Did Alia Bhatt Walk The Red Carpet Along With Karan Johar? Fact Check

Alia Bhatt At Met Gala 2026? | X (Twitter)

Actress Alia Bhatt has attended the Met Gala twice. She made her debut at the gala in 2023 and also walked the red carpet in 2024. While she didn't attend last year, there was a buzz on social media that she might attend this year. However, the actress didn't attend the gala this year. But, a couple of pictures of her are going viral on social media claiming to be her appearance at the Met Gala 2026.

A fan account of the actress shared the pictures on X (Twitter), and wrote, "Alia Bhatt attends the Met Gala 2026 (sic)." But, the truth behind the pictures is that they are AI-generated. Check out the tweet below...

alia bhatt attends the met gala 2026 🧚‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/HUpvVFBxck — ‎ً (@softiealiaa) May 4, 2026

Netizens React To Alia Bhatt's Fake Met Gala Picture

While some fans started praising Alia's look, many netizens quickly understood that it was fake, AI-generated pictures. A netizen tweeted, "Chill guys. She wasn’t invited, that’s just AI crap (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "IK this is AI but what a queen she is (sic)." One more fan tweeted, "Not the fake serve I wish she attended this year she would’ve easily eaten the theme up (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, this year, Alia didn't attend the Met Gala, so let's see if next year we will get to watch her on the red carpet or not.

Alia Bhatt Upcoming Movies

Alia currently has Alpha and Love & War lined up. The former is slated to release in July this year, and the latter, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, will hit the big screens in January next year.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that the actress has been roped in for a cameo in Tumbbad 2, for which she will be shooting this month. There were even reports of Alia starring in the Hindi adaptation of the psychological thriller The Housemaid. However, there's no confirmation about both movies.