Merry Christmas Trailer: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Romance Turns Into A Nightmare (WATCH)

The much-anticipated trailer of Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi has been unveiled today, December 20, 2023. The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar have special cameos in Hindi and Tamil versions.

Sharing the trailer on social media wrote, "Presenting the #MerryChristmasTrailer - Hindi 🎁✨In cinemas on 12th Jan."

Check it out:

In the trailer, Katrina and Vijay can be seen enjoying a romantic date on Christmas Eve. However, soon their romance turns into a nightmare filled with violence and suspense. The last scene features Katrina sitting with her daughter in a movie theatre; later, Vijay arrives, and in a few seconds, the latter two disappear.

Merry Christmas is directed By Sriram Raghavan and Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani and Kewal Garg. It is set to hit the screens on January 12, 2024.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in December 2023, however, the makers recently postponed.

Recently, Katrina attended the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 in Jeddah and talked about her experience of working with Vijay on Merry Christmas. She said, "It was phenomenal, by far the most difficult film I have ever done. Definitely, the character took a lot out of me but the experience was that he really challenges you as an actor. Also, it's a bilingual film."

"We shot the film in Hindi and Tamil. In Tamil version, I have actually spoken in Tamil so it was two takes for whatever you were doing and that was really challenging but exciting. My co-star Vijay Sethupathi is so phenomenal. When we would do the Hindi take, he would be fantastic but when we would do the Tamil take, there would be a different actor," Kaif added.