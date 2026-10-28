‘Meri Sherni Mere Aage Khadi Thi, Main Chuha Ban Gaya’: Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Proposing To Alia Bhatt In Masai Mara Amid Lions In Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 |

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor recently shared the story behind his romantic proposal to wife Alia Bhatt during an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. The actor recalled how he planned the special moment in Masai Mara, Africa, and even tipped his guide and driver to stop in the middle of the jungle so they could photograph the proposal, knowing how much Alia loved pictures for Instagram.

Ranbir said, “Maine pehle se hi apna jo guide hai, jo driver hai, unko ek tip de di thi ki aap kahin rok dena jaake beech jungle mein. Main anguthi laya tha ki main ghutnon pe jaunga aur aap door se photographs khichna.” Explaining his reasoning, he added, “Kyunki ladkiyon ko photographs ka bahut shaukh hai, Instagram pe daalne ka.”

So there were 3 lions on other side during the proposal 😭😭 As Ranbir said - 3 babbar sher on the other side, his "Sherni" Alia in front of him and himself down on his knees like a chuha with the ring 💍😭🤣🤏🏻 How cuteeee 🥹🥹🫶🏻🫶🏻 #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt https://t.co/HwXdRqKn1c — 🏹RK🏹 (@RanbirIsLife) October 28, 2026

Recalling the moment, Ranbir revealed that there were lions nearby when he got down on one knee to propose. Amitabh Bachchan, the show's host, reacted to the story with a playful remark, saying, “Proof to hona chahiye.”

Ranbir then described the unforgettable scene, saying, “Teen babbar sher is taraf the, kuch 100 meter par, aur meri sherni mere aage khadi thi aur main chuha ban kar apne ghutnon par khada tha ki baby, ‘Will you marry me?’” The actor went on to call it an “adbhut moment” of his life, one he would cherish forever.

Ranbir and Alia got engaged in Maasai Mara, Kenya, where the actor surprised Alia with a romantic proposal during their trip. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence, Vastu, attended by close friends and family. Later that year, on November 6, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raha. Alia announced their daughter’s name on social media on November 24, revealing that it was chosen by Ranbir’s mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor. The name Raha has several meanings across languages, including joy, peace, comfort and happiness.