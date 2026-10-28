Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Amitabh Bachchan Offers Water To Sai Pallavi; Ramayana Actress Gets Emotional, Hugs Megastar - Watch Video

Amitabh Bachchan Offers Water To Sai Pallavi On KBC 18 | Instagram

The upcoming episodes of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 are undoubtedly some of the most-awaited episodes of the season. On October 29 and 30, we will get to watch the cast of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey on the hot seats. Sony TV has shared multiple promos of the episodes, and in one of the videos, a gesture by Big B is winning everyone's heart.

Amitabh Bachchan's sweet gesture for Sai Pallavi

In a promo, we get to see that Amitabh Bachchan gives water to Sai and tells her, "Baithe rahiye." Sai gets surprised by the megastar's gesture and gives Ranbir a nervous look. She later gets emotional, gets up from the seat, and gives Big B a hug. Sony TV captioned the video as, "Ek chhota sa gesture, dher saara pyaar (sic)."

Watch KBC 18 promo below...

Netizens react to Sai Pallavi-Amitabh Bachchan video

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "His all-time most favorite gesture of serving his guests (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "So sweet just like a father to his daughter (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "She is first time meet AB😍 little emotion and nervous, 😍😍 awwwhhh the hugs😍😍😍 blessed sai (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Sai Pallavi-Amitabh Bachchan movie

Well, there have been reports that Sai has been roped in to replace Deepika Padukone in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. If the reports turn out to be true, then the actress will be sharing screen space with Big B in Nag Ashwin's directorial.

The reports of Sai joining Prabhas, Big B, and Kamal Haasan in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel have been quite strong, but there's no official announcement about it.

Sai Pallavi's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, Sai will next be seen in Ramayana, which is slated to release on November 5, 2026. The actress also has some more interesting movies lined up, like Om, Inji Vellam, and Ramayana Part 2.