'I Am Not On Instagram': Ranbir Kapoor Bumps Into Photographer Peter Fouad In LA; Latter Asks For Role In Ramayana Actor's Next Film - Watch Video

Ranbir Kapoor Bumps Into Egyptian Photographer Peter Fouad In LA | Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor is currently in the US, and on October 27, 2026, he attended the premiere of his next film, Ramayana, in Los Angeles. While walking on the streets of LA, Ranbir was spotted by photographer and content creator Peter Fouad. In a video shared by Peter, we can see that Ranbir is walking on the street, and Peter approaches him and interacts with him. He tells the actor that he is a huge fan of Bollywood and loved Ranbir's movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Peter later shows Ranbir his TikTok and Instagram pages and tells him that he is a photographer. He later clicks the Ramayana actor's picture on a Polaroid camera.

Ranbir Kapoor shares inspiring advice

While walking to the Animal actor, Peter asks him what advice he would give him, and Ranbir says, "Just work hard, dream big and be a good person." The photographer also asks Ranbir if he can get a small role in his next film, to which the actor smiled and said, "Yeah, of course. If there's something for you." Ranbir asks Peter about his Instagram page but quickly clarifies that he is not on Instagram.

Peter captioned the video as, "An honor meeting Ranbir Kapoor! 🙏 Thank you for your kindness, inspiring advice, and taking the time to share this special moment. Wishing you and the entire ramayanamovie team incredible success! 🎬❤️ Anyway, if Bollywood is looking for me, I’m available! (sic)."

Well, it is surely a wonderful video, and Ranbir's humble behaviour towards the photographer has surely grabbed everyone's attention.

Peter Fouad meets Hrithik Roshan

Last year in October, Peter met Hrithik Roshan and had posted a video of the same on Instagram. Clearly, the photographer seems to be a huge fan of Bollywood stars.

Ramayana early reviews

Meanwhile, after the LA premiere, the early reviews of Ramayana have been positive.