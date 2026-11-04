‘Mere Papa Nahi Hain Na...’: Arishfa Khan Breaks Down While Letting Aamrapali Dubey Hear Her Father's Message In Bigg Boss 20 |

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Arishfa Khan gets emotional while listening to Aamrapali Dubey's father's audio message in the latest episode. During the family message task, Arishfa was given a choice between playing Aamrapali's family cassette or opting for a personal advantage in the game. Despite their differences, she chose to let Aamrapali hear the message instead of taking the opportunity for herself. The gesture also reminded Arishfa of her own childhood and how her maternal grandmother raised her.

As the cassette played, Arishfa became emotional and opened up about feeling isolated inside the house. According to India Forums, she said, "Sab mere khilaaf hain, meri ek lifeline bhi li hai… Mere papa nahi hain, mujhe meri Nani ne bada kiya hai aur unhone mujhe achhi seekh di hai." Explaining why she chose not to take away Aamrapali's opportunity, she added, "Main kisi ke gharwalon ka message sunne ka haq nahi chhinna chahti."

Born in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Arishfa Khan moved to Mumbai with her family and began working as a child artiste at a young age. Her mother, Arshi Naz, supported her acting career, while her maternal grandmother also played an important role in raising her. Arishfa has previously spoken about how her demanding shooting schedule affected her education, forcing her to discontinue regular schooling at an early age.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Bigg Boss announced a special family message task, giving each contestant two choices: either sacrifice a lifeline to let a fellow housemate hear an audio message and receive a photograph from their family, or break the cassette and secure an additional lifeline for themselves. The decision put the contestants in a dilemma, forcing them to choose between their personal advantage in the game and giving someone else an emotional opportunity to connect with their loved ones. So far, Manish Goel chose to sacrifice his lifeline to let Qazi Touqeer hear his parents' message, while Gullu gave up his lifeline so Kanika Mann could receive her family's message.