'Men And Their Audacity': Govinda's 'Roopa' Co-Star Komal Rani Shares First Photos Of Their Movie After Wife Sunita Ahuja Says 'No One Can Separate' Them |

Bollywood actor Govinda's Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar recently shared the first glimpses of their upcoming film on social media. However, her post appears to have caught Rakhi Sawant's attention, with the actress reacting with a series of angry-face emojis.

Komal took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with Govinda. While she looked elegant in a lavender saree, the actor was seen sporting a white shirt, a matching blazer and black trousers. Sharing the photographs, Komal captioned the post, "Beautiful glimpses of Roopa."

Rakhi reacted to the post by dropping several red, angry-face emojis, seemingly expressing her displeasure. Her reaction comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Govinda, Komal and the actor's wife, Sunita Ahuja.

The latest development comes days after Sunita Ahuja opened up about her 40-year marriage to Govinda during a home tour with Pinkvilla. Addressing the speculation surrounding their relationship, she expressed confidence in their bond and said, "40 saal ki shaadi hai, kyun nahi rahegi? Waqt-waqt ki baat hai, woh apna kar rahe hain, main apna kar rahi hoon, alag toh iss duniya mein mujhe aur usse koi nahi kar sakta." She further said that she had left everything to God.

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Several users also took to a Reddit thread to react on the photos shared by Rani on social media. One commented, "Men and their audacity." Another reacted to the photo, "All of this after his wife said no one can separate them. Either it’s PR or they have gone crazy!" Another commented, "Waiting for Sunita's reaction!"

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's nearly four-decade marriage has been under public scrutiny amid reports of marital discord, Sunita's divorce petition and speculation surrounding Govinda's equation with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. The controversy intensified after Sunita publicly spoke about her troubled marriage and sought support from women. Komal later broke her silence through an Instagram Story, writing, "Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in already broken house." Although she did not name Sunita, she questioned her decision to discuss personal issues publicly and urged people to stop using her name to push an agenda.