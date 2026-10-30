‘Mehmaan Nawazi Kar Mili Badnami’: Influencer Shivani Kumari Breaks Down As America’s Got Talent Fame Marvin Achi Accuses Her Of 'Misleading' Him During India Visit - VIDEO

‘Mehmaan Nawazi Kar Badnami Mili’: Influencer Shivani Kumaari Breaks Down As America’s Got Talent Fame Marvin Achi Accuses Her Of Misleading Him During India Visit - VIDEO |

America's Got Talent fame and social media influencer Marvin Achi recently accused Indian influencer Shivani Kumari of misleading him and his wife during their visit to India. He accused Shivani of getting his face painted black and letting people throw sand on his wife. However, Shivani has now responded to Marvin's allegations through a video shared on social media, expressing her disappointment and claiming, "Mehmaan samajh kar samman kiye badle me mili badnami."

In the video, the popular social media influencer from Uttar Pradesh broke down while defending herself against the allegations. Shivani claimed that she had never insisted Marvin get his face painted and maintained that she and her family did everything possible to make him and his wife feel welcome. Expressing her disappointment, she said, "Marvin bhaiya, aapse ye umeed naahi thi ki aap hamare khilaaf video daal doge." She added that she did not believe she had done anything wrong but maintained that if Marvin had felt disrespected, he could have asked her to issue an apology video.

Shivani further said, "Agar hamse galti hui hai to hamse ek video dalwa sakte the ki Shivani hamari maan maryada pe thes phuchi hai." She also claimed that she did not let Marvin spend even a penny during his India visit. Taking a dig at his accusations, she added, "Aise mehmaan hame nahi ache lagte hain ki ghar mein aa ke kha ke chale jayein aur bahar ja ke burayi krein." Shivani also pointed out that she has a fiercely loyal audience that supports her and claimed that even viewers commenting on Marvin's video were pointing out that the activities he criticised were part of Indian traditions.

In her defence, Shivani also shared a video in which Marvin was seen trying on a lehenga. She claimed that she had asked him not to do so because she knew people might interpret the act differently. According to Shivani, Marvin did not initially understand the implications and reacted only after going through the comments section.

Concluding her response, Shivani expressed how deeply hurt she was by Marvin's actions, maintaining that she had welcomed him and his wife as guests and never intended to disrespect them.

The disagreement reportedly stemmed from a village ritual involving Tesu-Jhanjhiya, during which Marvin was dressed up as Tesu. He questioned whether Shivani intended to make fun of him through the activity and expressed displeasure over having his face painted black before he could fully understand what was happening.