Who Is Nene Royal? 16-Year-Old Rocker Makes History As First Thai Winner Of America's Got Talent, Takes Home $1 Million

Who Is Nene Royal? | Photo via Instagram

Nene Royal, whose real name is Rattikarn Amloy, is a 16-year-old rocker from Phuket who has made history by becoming the first Thai winner of America’s Got Talent. She won the show’s 21st season after impressing audiences and judges with her heavy metal performances.

Nene’s victory came after she performed Seven Nation Army by American rock duo The White Stripes during the finale in California. Her performance helped her beat nine other finalists, who included magicians, canine acts and a robot dance crew. She also took the stage with Linkin Park before the winner was announced, performing The Emptiness Machine.

Congratulations to Nene Royal, known as Rattikarn Amloy, the 16-year-old Thai singer & guitarist from Phuket, on winning Season 21 of America’s Got Talent! She makes history as the first Thai contestant to win the competition, bringing pride & joy to Thailand on the global stage. pic.twitter.com/6biF87Pe96 — PR Thai Government (@prdthailand) September 24, 2026

The teenager had emerged as a fan favourite early in the competition. Her audition, in which she performed Zombie by The Cranberries, went viral and reportedly received around 20 million views. Her emotional reaction after being announced as the winner became another memorable moment. The victory came with a prize of $1 million.

Know more about Nene Royal

Nene started playing the guitar when she was seven and has spoken about her dream of becoming a touring musician. Before finding international fame, she was known in Phuket for performing at Naka Weekend Market. Local residents and the market community have celebrated her achievement, recalling her performances.

Her win sparked celebrations across Thailand, where fans followed the results despite difficulties watching the live broadcast. Many viewers turned to a YouTube livestream, which was briefly interrupted during the announcement, before news of Nene’s victory spread online.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul congratulated the teenager, saying she had “brought honour to Thailand” and “instilled pride in the Thai people”. The government’s public relations department also described her as an inspiration and highlighted how she carried her Thai identity onto an international stage.

Nene’s school, Kajonkiet International School in Phuket, also celebrated her success. Students and staff gathered to watch her final performance and cheered for her.