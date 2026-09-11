Kamal Aur Meena: Director Siddharth P Malhotra REACTS To Saif Ali Khan And Triptii Dimri Casting Reports, Says 'Please Stop...'

Saif Ali Khan And Triptii Dimri In Talks For Meena Kumari Biopic? Director Responds | Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker Siddharth P. Malhotra’s much-awaited Meena Kumari biopic, Kamal Aur Meena, has once again sparked interest following reports about its casting. Saif Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri are reportedly in advanced discussions to play filmmaker Kamal Amrohi and legendary actress Meena Kumari, respectively.

Siddharth Malhotra Denies Saif Ali Khan, Triptii Dimri Casting In Kamal Aur Meena

However, director Siddharth P. Malhotra has urged the media and audiences to refrain from treating unconfirmed casting reports as official. Reacting to the speculation surrounding Saif and Triptii, Malhotra said, "Absolutely touched and delighted by the love and interest around Kamal Aur Meena. But a humble request to the media: please stop the speculation and unconfirmed reports."

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'Unnecessary Conjecture Doesn't Help The Film'

He added that the team is actively working on the project and that the cast, studio and other details will be officially announced once everything is signed and locked.

"Unnecessary conjecture doesn't help the film, the actors or the studios involved," the filmmaker said, promising that the team would make an official announcement when the details are finalised.

There have previously been reports that Kiara Advani was being considered for the female lead.

The Netflix original, which was announced in 2024, explores the passionate and complicated relationship between Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi. While the film was initially expected to release this year, it is yet to go on the floors.

About Kamal Aur Meena

Siddharth has also revealed that the film is being developed using extensive source material, including handwritten love letters and diary notes exchanged by Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi. According to the filmmaker, the story draws from around 2,000 letters and diary entries.