Kiara Advani To Play The Role Of Meena Kumari In Kamal Aur Meena? Filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra Reveals

Kiara Advani As Meena Kumari? | Instagram

Siddharth P Malhotra's Kamal Aur Meena was announced in 2024, and while the film was slated to release this year, it is yet to go on the floors. The movie is based on filmmaker Kamal Amrohi and actress Meena Kumari's lives, and when it comes to casting, there were reports that the makers were considering Kiara Advani to play the female lead in the movie.

Now, in an interview with Mid-Day, while reacting to the reports, Malhotra said, "Till it’s not locked, it’s not locked. It’s (how) the business is. It’s not only the actor; it’s the overall cost of the thing (that is a determinant)."

Siddharth P Malhotra On Kamal Aur Meena Script

While talking about the script of the movie, Malhotra revealed that they have Kamal and Meena's handwritten love letters and diaries. He further stated that their film is based on their 2,000 letters and diary notes.

The filmmaker further stated, "We have finished the scripting and are working towards the casting. The project will hopefully roll by the year-end."

Well, from the day the film was announced, everyone has been keen to know which actors will be seen playing the lead roles in Kamal Aur Meena. So, let's wait for the official announcement about the casting from the makers.

Siddharth P Malhotra's Upcoming Release

Meanwhile, Malhotra is currently gearing up for the release of Ikka, which stars Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. The film will premiere on Netflix on July 10, 2026, and the audience is excited to watch Ikka.

Kiara Advani's Upcoming Movie

Talking about Kiara, the actress currently only has Toxic lined up, which also stars Yash, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. After getting delayed multiple times, the film is slated to hit the big screens on August 26, 2026.