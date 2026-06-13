Ikka OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna Courtroom- Drama Film?

Ikka OTT Release Date |

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are all set to reunite on screen once again after their collaboration in Border, which was released in 1997. The duo will be seen together in Siddharth P Malhotra’s upcoming movie titled Ikka. The courtroom drama also stars Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles. The film marks Akshaye Khanna’s first project following the outstanding success of Dhurandhar. Read on to know about the film and its streaming details.

Ikka: When and where to watch?

The film is set to be released on Netflix on July 10. Announcing the date of the film, the streaming giant shared the intriguing poster featuring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in the backdrop of a court and captioned, “Tareekh aa gayi hai. Kanoon ke khel mein ikka jald utrega 🔥⚖️ Watch Ikka, out July 10, only on Netflix.”

What is the story of Ikka?

The movie centres on a renowned, esteemed defence attorney (portrayed by Sunny Deol) who is pressured into defending a murder suspect, the same individual whose career and existence he previously ruined. The situation forces him to compromise his morals and stretch legal boundaries, endangering everything he cherishes as past injuries resurface. The film is written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari, and is bankrolled by Alchemy Films.

The primary characters include:

Sunny Deol as the incorruptible, strong-willed lawyer

Akshaye Khanna as the murderer

Tillotama Shome as a formidable public prosecutor

Dia Mirza as a wife and mother

Ikka FAQs:

When and where to watch Ikka?

The film will release on Netflix on July 10.

Who plays the lead role in the film?

Akshaye Khanna and Sunny Deol play the lead roles in the film.