System OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Sonakshi Sinha & Jyotika's Courtroom Thriller Film

System OTT Release Date |

The much-awaited legal drama, System, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika. The legal drama focuses on a privileged prosecutor who teams up with a humble stenographer to uncover buried injustices, forcing a choice between power and justice. The film is helmed by Ashwiny Lyer and produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga.

About System: OTT streaming details

The film is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from May 22, 2026. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, "What is justice to each one of us? ⚖️ #SystemOnPrime, New Movie, May 22."

What is System all about?

System is a high-stakes courtroom thriller that follows a young woman named Neha Rajvansh (played by Sonakshi Sinha), a public prosecutor, whose life changes when she meets a courtroom stenographer, Sarika Rawat (played by Jyotika), who comes from a humble background. Despite their distinctly different social standings, they team up to fight for justice and truth, even if it means going up against the most powerful.

Harman Baweja talks about the film

Harman Baweja, Producer, Baweja Studios, said, “System is a gripping legal drama that brings together two headstrong women from contrasting worlds, bound by their own ideas of justice. Brought to life through powerful performances by Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, and Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie reflects our shared vision of telling meaningful, cinematic stories. We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on this movie, a collaboration that has enabled us to bring this narrative to life with scale and authenticity. We look forward to delivering this genre-bending story to audiences in India and beyond.”

System FAQs:

When and where to watch System?

The film is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from May 6, 2026.

System is based on themes of?

The film is based on themes of ambition, justice, ethics, power, privilege, and entitlement.

Who plays the lead roles in System?

Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika play the lead roles in the film.