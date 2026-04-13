Assi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Taapsee Pannu's Courtroom Drama Film

Assi | YouTube

The much-talked-about courtroom drama Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu, has generated strong buzz for its powerful narrative and socially relevant theme. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film was released in theatres on February 20, 2026, and received critical appreciation for its intense storytelling and performances. The film is now set to be released on OTT.

When and where to watch Assi?

The film is set to be released on ZEE5, starting from April 17, 2026. The film explores themes of patriarchy, societal apathy, victim-blaming, and the long-term trauma of sexual assault. It is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha. It is produced by

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha under the banner of Benaras Media Works and T-Series Films.

What is Assi all about?

Assi is a powerful social drama centered on Parima, a school teacher in Delhi who is gang-raped by five men. The movie depicts her struggle for justice spearheaded by lawyer Raavi, played by Taapsee Pannu, against a flawed system, while delving into the profound trauma of the victim, societal indifference, and the emergence of a vigilante murderer.

Assi FAQs:

When and where to watch Assi?

The film is set to be released on ZEE5, starting from April 17, 2026.

What is Assi about?

It is a courtroom drama focusing on a sexual assault case and the fight for justice.

Who are the main actors in Assi?

Taapsee Pannu leads the cast along with Kani Kusruti and others.

When was Assi released in theatres?

The film hit theatres on February 20, 2026.