Matthew Perry Death: Sheezan Khan, Arushi Sharma, Ishita Dutta & Other Celebs Mourn Friends Actor's Death

Actor Matthew Perry, most popularly known as Chandler Bing, the character that he played in Friends, passed away on Sunday. The 54-year-old actor was found dead in his Los Angeles home. Matthew Perry reportedly died after drowning in his hot tub. The news of his sudden death has left his fans shocked.

Several celebrities mourned Friends actor Matthew Perry's death. Take a look:

Sheezan Khan

Chandler was so quirky and sarcastic. I was not only a fan of Chandler but also Matthew Perry as a person. I've also read that the writers of Friends used to ask for Matthew's inputs during the shoot of the show. That really moved me as an actor. So, to be able to crack such an iconic character is phenomenal. He once opened up in an interview that he doesn't remember three years of his life because of his drug addiction but when you watch Friends, not once you will feel that something was wrong with him. He was going through a lot but he gave his 100 per cent just to entertain his fans

Shivin Narang

He was definitely my favourite in Friends. His sarcasm was hilarious and he did his part incredibly well. I remember I started watching this show when I was in college. I have binge-watched it too. The show and all the six characters are still fresh in my mind. It’s really disheartening to lose talented people. I will surely miss him

Arushi Sharma

I am shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of Matthew Perry. Friends was my favourite show in my growing up days and even now when I feel low, it is my comfort show. His legacy will live on through countless generations. RIP Chandler Bing. Thanks for making us laugh

Ishita Dutta

I never stopped watching Friends. It’s like my go to show whenever I feel low or just want to laugh. I have actually lost count of how many times I have seen it. Watching Friends won’t be the same now. Matthew Perry will remain in our hearts forever. We will miss you Chandler Bing

Priya Banerjee

I absolutely loved him. His passing feels so personal. I’m a huge fan of Friends. It’s like my entire childhood. Chandler Bing was my favourite character in the show. He made everyone laugh so effortlessly even though he had so many issues in his personal life. What a talent, what comic timing and the way he touched everyone’s hearts. His jokes were therapy for millions. Feels like the whole world is going to mourn this loss. Chandler Bing is going to be missed and how

Soham Majumdar

I have a t-shirt with the text 'Can I help you with a sarcastic comment?' and that encapsulates my feelings about Matthew Perry as well as Friends. For me, the show was Chandler Bing. I think the world has lost a friend. I don't really have words to describe what I am going through but Matthew Perry's sudden demise has come as a shock. I'm sure he will find a better place up there

