'MasterChef Australia' bid farewell to judges George Calombaris, Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan

Recently, Calombaris was embroiled in a controversy after it was revealed that his companies had underpaid staff at his restaurants by nearly USD eight million, reported The Guardian.

Paul Anderson, chief executive officer at Network 10, however, gave a different reason for the three judges' exit. He said the trio could not reach a "commercial agreement" with the company.

"Despite months of negotiation, 10 has not been able to reach a commercial agreement that was satisfactory to Matt, Gary and George. Across 11 sensational seasons, 'MasterChef Australia' has established itself as one of the most popular and respected cooking television series around the world.

"For more than a decade, the iconic series has shaped and driven the Australian public's passion for food and cooking, delivered iconic television moments, and made the culinary dreams of everyday home cooks come true. We would like to thank Gary, George and Matt for their contribution over the past 11 years," Anderson said in a statement.

He said a new of group of judges will be announced soon.