Market Mahalakshmi OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Market Mahalakshmi OTT Release Date | Trailer

Market Mahlakshmi is a comedy film starring Parvateesam and Praneeka Anvikaa in the lead roles. The film was released on April 19, 2024, and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. It is set to release on the OTT platform in June 2024.

When and where to watch Market Mahalakshmi?

The romantic comedy film is scheduled to release on July 4, 2024. Audiences can watch the film on Aha.

Plot

The film revolves around a young man who falls in love with a street vendor named Mahalaxmi after finding that she is fearless and knows how to protect herself. After he finds out that they are very different from each other, he proposes to her for marriage despite knowing that she might refuse him. What does Mahalakshmi do? Will she accept his proposals?

All about Market Mahalakshmi

The film's cast includes Parvateesam, Harsha Vardhan, Praneeka Anvikaa, Mukku Avinash, Rashmitha Panthagani, Hara Srinivas, Mahaboob Basha, Javali Vanjari, Satish Saripalli, K Naga Raju, Bhavana Reddy, Peddada Keerthi Priya, Anil Paladugula, Shruthi Shankar, Chinthala Karthik, Brahmaji Jampanaand Kedar Shankar.

It is written and directed by VS Mukkhesh. Akhilesh Kalaru has bankrolled the film under B2P Studios and Joe Enmav has composed the music. Surendra Chilumula has done the cinematography. RM Vishwanadh Kuchanapally has edited the film. The technical parts of the films were handled by Surendra Chilumula.