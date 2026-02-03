Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rani Mukerji's Film Shows 69% Drop On 1st Monday, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection | Photo Via YouTube

Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji, released on January 30 and opened to mixed reviews, registering a slow start at the box office with Rs 4 crore on its opening day, despite the Mardaani franchise's popularity and past success. While the film performed well over the weekend, it has shown a significant drop on its first Monday, seemingly facing competition from Sunny Deol's Border 2.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 collected just Rs 2.25 crore on Monday, taking the film's total to Rs 19.75 crore. The film saw a 69% drop after earning Rs 7.25 crore on its first Sunday, which had taken its earlier box office collection to Rs 17.5 crore.

About Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 also features Janki Bodiwala, Jisshu Sengupta, Mikhail Yawalkar, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Prajesh Kashyap, and Mallika Prasad, who plays the main antagonist, Amma.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala. Mardaani 3 is the third instalment in the Mardaani series, following Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019).

Mardaani 3 Story

In Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji reprises her much-loved role of ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fearless cop, in blockbuster franchise, as she takes on child smuggling and trafficking to rescue 93 missing girls from across the country.

Free Press Journal's Mardaani 3 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Mardaani 3 is a decent watch, but it is very predictable, and the second half could have been better. However, great performances and an excellent background score save the film. Also, what works for Mardaani 3 is the climax. We once again come out of the theatre with a strong feeling of being empowered, and also with a question, 'Why Are Always Girls/Women Targetted?'"