'Many More Years Ahead Of Us...': BLACKPINK Members Share Emotional Messages For Fans On 10th Anniversary Amid Backlash, Jisso Apologises

August 8, 2026, marks a major milestone for BLACKPINK as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa officially celebrate 10 years since their debut. From their breakout beginning in 2016 to becoming global K-pop icons with massive solo careers, the group has come a long way. But while BLINKs (BLACKPINK fans) are celebrating the decade of music and memories, the anniversary has also sparked some disappointment among fans.

Jennie thanks BLINKs for decade of memories

Kim Jennie marked the occasion on Instagram with a series of polaroid-style photographs featuring herself and the other BLACKPINK members. Looking back on the past decade, she reflected on how BLINKs have remained a constant source of support throughout her journey.

She said, "Hi, BLINK. It's hard to believe it's already been ten years. As I've lived through each of those moments, I've come to realise more and more with time just how much strength I've drawn from knowing there were always people waiting for me, believing in me, and cheering me on from the same place. I've said thank you so many times, but after ten years, those words feel bigger than ever."

Jennie went on to thank fans for helping her experience opportunities she once only dreamed of, adding, "Because of you, I've been able to live out so many dreams. I've seen more of the world than I ever imagined, stood on stages I used to only dream about, and met so many incredible people along the way. But more than anything, being 'JENNIE' with BLINK has helped me get to know myself better. It's helped me grow and it's helped me learn to love myself a little more. Thank you for loving me for the past ten years, for believing in me, and for walking this journey with me. From the bottom of my heart, thank you."

Her message also included a heartfelt note for Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa. "I also want to thank my members for sharing this entire journey with me. We've always been there for one another, chasing the same dream together, and I truly believe that's what made us who we are today. Because we were together, we laughed more, and we were able to come this far. Just like always, I'll keep trying new things, keep growing, and keep making music and memories that we can share together. Thank you, always. I love you. - Jennie," the singer concluded.

Jisoo's anniversary message comes with an apology

While the anniversary was meant to be a celebration, Kim Jisoo's message carried a noticeably more emotional tone. Speaking to BLINKs through Bubble, she admitted that she was feeling particularly sorry on the group's 10th anniversary.

She wrote, "Hi, BLINK! Before we knew it, time has passed and it's been 10 years since we debuted as BLACKPINK. I think this anniversary is a day where I'm feeling especially sorry. Over these 10 years, as BLACKPINK and as Jisoo, so many things happened this and that-but I always wanted to exist as someone who only shows you my good side and gives you happiness in hard moments... but seeing so many BLINKs feeling upset makes my heart feel heavy."

She also reminded fans that she has never forgotten their role in BLACKPINK's success, writing: "the ones who made BLACKPINK shine like this are BLINK."

Jisso concluded the note by writing, "10th anniversary! Thank you for celebrating with us, and I'm sorry again for making you feel so disappointed. I always want to tell you thank you, and that I love you. I know you must be really upset... but I hope there's still a little space left in there where my small sincerity can reach you."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rosé looks ahead to 'many many more years'

Roseanne Park, aka Rosé, celebrated the milestone by sharing an Instagram post dedicated to her decade with Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa, as well as the fans who have supported her.

"I cannot comprehend how much these past ten years have meant for me," she expressed, adding, "From 19 to 29, I have learnt and grown so much amongst these girls along with the love all you blinks have shown me. I am forever grateful for the incredible moments and memories we’ve shared together."

Rosé also described herself as grateful and blessed to have experienced the journey with both her members and BLINKs. The singer added, "Words cannot express how much love I have for you all and I am so blessed to be a part of this journey! For many many more years ahead of us, i pray that we all learn more & more from each other and flourish into beautiful human beings, as we witness each other grow. I am grateful to share this special day with you all. Love you dearly, Rosie ♡"

Lisa keeps her message short & emotional

While a personal message from Lisa on her social media is still awaited, she shared a direct note for BLINKs through the company's post, thanking them for standing beside her through both joyful and difficult periods.

She wrote: “BLINKs, It’s been 10 years. Thank you very much for accompanying me for 10 years, whether it‘s a happy moment or a difficult moment. because of you, I can get to this point. i love you very much.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why is BLACKPINK's 10th anniversary facing backlash?

Despite the emotional messages from all four members, the anniversary celebrations have also triggered disappointment among sections of the fandom.

A major point of criticism has been the scale of the official anniversary plans. YG Entertainment confirmed a special fan event in Seoul, but only 40 fans were selected to attend. The event is being held at the National Museum of Korea, with all four BLACKPINK members expected to participate.

The relatively late announcement and limited number of attendees have led some fans to question whether a milestone as significant as BLACKPINK's 10th anniversary deserved a larger celebration.

Online discussions have also compared the group's anniversary plans with celebrations organised by other major K-pop acts, with some BLINKs saying they had expected more activities surrounding the occasion.