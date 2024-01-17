Manoj Bajpayee Says His Viral Shirtless Photo With Abs Was 'Morphed': 'It Was Campaign Strategy'

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee took the internet by storm a few days ago when he posted a shirtless picture of himself flaunting his six pack abs on social media. As netizens went gaga over the photo, he has now clarified that the so-called 'transformation' was morphed.

Manoj stated that the picture was actually a part of a promotional campaign, and that those involved in it clearly succeeded because of the buzz that the picture created on the internet.

"It was morphed. They wanted to start a campaign on a high with the intrigue and they managed to be successful doing it," he said.

The 54-year-old actor had left everyone gaping when he had posted a picture of himself on January 1, flaunting his ripped physique. "New Year New Me! Dekho d̶e̶l̶i̶c̶i̶o̶u̶s̶ soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na?" he had captioned the photo.

Not just fans, but even a number of celebs fell for the morphed photo. While Anurag Kashyap had commented, "Chuppe Rustom", Aparshakti Khurana gushed, "Woahhh!"

On the work front, Manoj recently starred in the Netflix series Killer Soup, in which he shared the screen with Konkona Sensharma. The series received mixed reviews from the audience, and it explored the themes of thriller as well as dark comedy.

Before Killer Soup, Manoj also played the lead in Joram, and he was lauded for his performance in the film.

He will be next seen turning host for the show Secrets of the Buddha Relics, which will be launched on Discovery Plus on January 22.