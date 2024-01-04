Manoj Bajpayee Laughs Off Speculations Over Contesting For Lok Sabha Elections: Asks,

One of the country's finest and most accomplished actors, National Award-winning artiste Manoj Bajpayee also has the gift of the gab. Known to be witty and replete with personal anecdotes, his conversations come across as music to the ears. His promotional interviews make for some great digital content. As the actor gears up for the release of his upcoming Netflix series, Killer Soup on January 11, Manoj has been seen about town promoting his latest venture, which also stars Konkona Sen Sharma.

But, recently, the actor took to his X account to once again shut down the speculations rising over his political aspirations. Responding to a tweet posted by News Arena India, which quotes a local publication named Bihar Buzz, Manoj asked, "Achcha ye bataiye ye baat kisne bola ya kal raat Sapna aaya ? Boliye boliye!". When translated, the actor means, "So tell me, who said this or did a dream occur last night? Speak speak speak!"

The tweet in question claimed, "Bihar Buzz - Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is likely to contest Lok Sabha election from West Champaran Lok Sabha constituency as opposition alliance candidate. Irrespective of opposition candidate BJP will win this constituency."

Achcha ye bataiye ye baat kisne bola ya kal raat Sapna aaya ? Boliye boliye! https://t.co/8pIbjoxrGR — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 4, 2024

For the unversed, the actor has been dealing with such speculations, since his meeting with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar, back in September 2022.

However, in a former interview with PTI, the Joram actor said, "When I visited Bihar last time, I met Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Since then, people started speculating that I will join politics. I am 200 per cent sure I won't do that. Question of joining politics does not arise at all."

In the same interview, he was also asked about the Bihar's government plan to come out with a new film policy. To this he had replied, "The state government should immediately introduce the new film policy, which will provide proper exposure to artistes of the state. It will also benefit filmmakers who want to shoot in Bihar."