Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 8: Soori-Suhas' Tamil Sports Film Nears ₹80 Crore Worldwide Despite 7% Drop

Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 8 | Photo Via

Mandaadi, starring Soori and Suhas, continued its theatrical run with a steady performance on Day 8. The Tamil sports action drama collected an estimated Rs 3.25 crore net in India, according to the figures provided, registering a 7.1% decline from its previous day’s net collection of Rs 3.50 crore.

Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk, on Day 8, Mandaadi recorded an estimated Rs 2.55 crore from Tamil shows and Rs 70 lakh from Telugu shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 57.30 crore. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 67.03 crore.

The film also maintained its overseas momentum, earning approximately Rs 1 crore on Day 8. Its overseas gross collection now stands at around Rs 12.90 crore, taking its worldwide gross total to approximately Rs 79.93 crore.

Mandaadi Budget

With a reported production budget of around Rs 75 crore, the film’s box-office performance can be described as promising, based on the reported worldwide gross. However, worldwide gross is not the same as producer/distributor profit, as theatrical revenue is shared with exhibitors and distributors and other costs may also need to be accounted for.

As the film approaches the Rs 80-crore worldwide mark, its performance in the coming days will be important in determining how far it can ultimately go at the box office.

About Mandaadi

The film, written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi and produced by Elred Kumar under RS Infotainment, revolves around the competitive world of coastal sailboat racing. It features Soori in the lead role, with Suhas making his Tamil film debut. Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay and Bala Saravanan also feature in the cast.