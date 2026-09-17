Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Saif Ali Khan-Akshay Kumar Starrer Drops Further, Earns ₹55 Lakh On Wednesday

Haiwaan Box Office Collection | Instagram

Priyadarshan's Haiwaan has failed to make a mark at the box office. The film, which was released last Friday, took an opening of Rs. 3 crore, and due to mixed reviews from critics and the audience, the Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer started showing a drop at the box office. During its first weekend, it earned Rs. 7.35 crore net in India, and on Monday, it crashed at the box office and earned only Rs. 70 lakh net in India. Even on Tuesday, the collection was the same.

According to Sacnilk, on its day six, Wednesday, the film showed a further drop and collected Rs. 55 lakh, taking the total to Rs. 9.30 crore net in India. The collection is disappointing, but one cannot ignore the fact that the pre-release buzz about Haiwaan was strictly average, and it also got affected by the mixed to negative reviews from critics and the audience.

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Worldwide

Even internationally, the film has failed to make a mark at the box office. It collected Rs. 10 lakh gross overseas, taking the total to Rs. 3.25 crore gross. The worldwide gross stands at Rs. 14.36 crore.

Haiwaan Budget

While the makers of Haiwaan have not yet officially revealed the budget of the movie, reportedly, it was made on a budget of Rs. 100-115 crore. So, if we look at the collection and the budget, the film is a huge disaster at the box office.

Haiwaan Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Haiwaan is not a bad film, but it is also not a great film. If you have watched Oppam, then you might feel the film offers nothing new apart from a few new scenes and different actors. But if you haven't watched Oppam, then you can surely watch Haiwaan once, as you won't be disappointed. It is a treat for Saif's fans, and Akkians will also be happy with this movie, even though Akshay has a small role in it."