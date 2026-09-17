Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Neem Karoli Baba's Biopic Crosses ₹300 Crore Mark On Its Day 41

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection | YouTube

One film that everyone will remember in the history of Indian cinema is Hanuman Ansh. The film, which was released on August 7, 2026, and collected only Rs. 1.48 crore at the box office in two weeks, has crossed the Rs. 300 crore mark at the box office with its worldwide gross collection. During its third week, the movie miraculously showed a jump at the box office, and till now, it is collecting a fantastic amount.

According to Sacnilk, on its day 41, Hanuman Ansh minted Rs. 6 crore net in India, taking the total to Rs. 237.13 crore net. Meanwhile, the domestic gross collection is Rs. 280 crore.

Hanuman Ansh Worldwide Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh was released internationally on September 11, 2026, and on its sixth day, the film earned Rs. 1.75 crore, taking the gross overseas total to Rs. 20.25 crore. The worldwide gross collection of the film stands at Rs. 300.25 crore, which is an excellent amount.

Hanuman Ansh Budget

According to reports, Hanuman Ansh was made on a budget of around Rs. 2 crore. So, a film made on a budget of Rs. 2 crore crossing the Rs. 300 crore mark at the box office is clearly nothing less than a miracle.

Hanuman Ansh Story

Hanuman Ansh is a biopic on Neem Karoli Baba. Celebs like Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Julia Roberts, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma are his followers.

Hanuman Ansh Sequel

A sequel to Hanuman Ansh is also being planned, and this was confirmed by the director Vishal Chaturvedi. A few days ago, while speaking to audiences at an Agra multiplex, he said the sequel will delve deeper into Baba’s life, focusing first on his birthplace, Firozabad, before tracing chapters connected to Agra, Mathura and other locations from his spiritual journey.