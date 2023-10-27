Manav Gohil Reveals That He Is Shy, Doesn’t Know How To Approach For Work |

Popular actor Manav Gohil will be soon seen in a new Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, where he will be playing a cop. The show is set to start streaming on 30 October, 2023. Ever since the trailer released, the show has been awaited impatiently as the plot seems to be far more enticing. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, actor opens up on why he is comfortable doing television for so many years, why he does Gujarati films and much more.

Excerpts:

How do you look at donning this Police uniform?

I think it’s an empowering feeling to wear this uniform. The script has loads of emotional angles for the character. The power of the man and the vulnerability of the uniform put together feels fantastic. It’s a treat for an actor.

You have been working in TV for so long, what’s keeping you away from films? When will we see you on a big screen?

First of all, with the opportunities I am getting on TV, I can very clearly see the graph of growth in my career. It’s something unique to keep working for more than 20 years for TV which is rare. I am not averse to the silver screen, but the amount of hustling and leg work I need to do to get work on silver screen, I need to invest time. Since I am continuously working in TV, it doesn’t allow me to do so.

Do you meet filmmakers and ask for work?

I don’t know if I am so dynamic and outgoing. I am a little shy. I am not very social. I don’t attend parties and don’t do much PR. I am not a party bug. I am not an outward person. I think all that is required predominantly to get work on the silver screen. Cinema has come to me; I am doing some good Gujarati cinema. I enjoy good work more than thinking about different segments of media.

Do you want to begin working down South?

I would love to work down South but I don’t know how to try over there. Whatever work comes to me I pick it up. Thereafter, I don’t have the mind set and time to look out for other projects. I am so happy being in this space. I get time to be with my family.

Why are you doing Gujarati films more often?

I did a film called Chandlo. It's written by a prominent writer. It is a love story-drama. It is a well-executed film. Next I will be doing coming of age film. Gujarati films have good content and it comes to me therefore I am opting for Gujarati films.

What message would you like to give to new talents?

Times have changed, initially you get work for the fire that you have in your belly. Later, you get it because of your good will and if you continue having good will only then you will survive. They should just concentrate on your work front.

