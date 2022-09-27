Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2022
Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil visited Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of the release of their new TV show 'Main Hoon Aparajita'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They were seen together in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' and are all set to reunite on-screen after 20 years
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shweta rose to fame with 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Prerna'. The show ran on Star Plus for around seven years
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shweta looked beautiful in an off-white printed suit which she paired with beige footwear
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Manav Gohil wore a short white kurta with a grey vest. He paired it with black jeans
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actors were spotted as they stepped out to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings
Photo by Viral Bhayani
