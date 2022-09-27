Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2022

Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil visited Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of the release of their new TV show 'Main Hoon Aparajita'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They were seen together in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' and are all set to reunite on-screen after 20 years

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shweta rose to fame with 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Prerna'. The show ran on Star Plus for around seven years

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shweta looked beautiful in an off-white printed suit which she paired with beige footwear

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Manav Gohil wore a short white kurta with a grey vest. He paired it with black jeans

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actors were spotted as they stepped out to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings

Photo by Viral Bhayani

