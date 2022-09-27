Yash Chopra Birth Anniversary: Iconic movies of the legendary filmmaker

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2022
Born on September 27, 1932, Yash Chopra is considered as one of Bollywood's most legendary filmmakers of all times. Here's a look at some of his best movies on his birth anniversary...
Released in 1975, the movie 'Deewar' is an action crime drama which is still remembered for its iconic dialogue 'Mere paas maa hai'
'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' is iconic for many reasons. The movie was shown in Maratha Mandir for 19 years and it established Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as the ultimate on-screen lovers
Released in 1997, the movie 'Dil To Pagal Hai' is a musical romance film. The film follows the love lives of the members of a musical troupe and the songs of this movie are still much popular
Even after 20 years of its release, the movie 'Mohabbatein' dialogue 'Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan' still remains iconic
'Chak De! India' starring Shah Rukh Khan released in 2007. It is a patriotic sports film. The main character 'Kabir Khan' and the 'Sattar Minute' dialogue is still very much alive in our hearts
Released in 2005, 'Bunty Aur Babli' is crime/comedy film. The song 'Kajra Re' from this film is still played even today with all of us remembering its hook step
'Fanaa' is a 2006 romantic thriller film, which featured many iconic stars such as Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher and Tabu along with leads Kajol and Aamir Khan
'Veer Zara', starring SRK and Preity Zinta, released in 2004 and the cross-border love story made sure to leave fans in a pool of tears with its heartwrenching screeplay
'Dhoom 2' is an action thriller film which saw Hrithik Roshan go on an elaborate heist. Everything about the film, right from the stars to outfits to dialogues remain iconic even today
'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' is the last film that Yash Chopra directed. It was released in 2012 and was a romantic drama starring SRK, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif
