Hina Khan's Maldives vacation in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2022
Actress Hina Khan is currently vacationin gin Maldives
She recently jetted off to the beach destination and the actress has been sharing stunning pictures on Instagram from her vacay
On Sunday, Hina shared a series of pics for which she posed in front of the blue sea
She wore a white mini dress with light blue floral prints for her day out
She completed her look with a golden neck choker and black sunglasses
She wore minimal makeup and kept her hair open
Needless to mention, Hina also gave her fans and followers major travel fashion goals
Hina’s sleeveless dress featured corset details and hugged her body perfectly
"Travel therapy," she captioned her post on Instagram
