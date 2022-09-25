PS-I: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram and other actors' fee revealed

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2022
Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan-I', is slated for a theatrical release on September 30
It has an ensemble cast that includes, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi and Trisha Krishnan among others
According to media reports, Aishwarya, who will play a double role in the film, has charged Rs 10 crore
Popular actor Vikram is one of the highest-paid actor in the film as he has charged Rs 12 crore to play the role of Karikalan
Actress Trisha Krishnan, who will be seen playing the role of Kundavai's princess, has charged Rs 2.5 crore
Actor Karthi, who will be seen playing the role of Vallavarayan Vandiyadevan, has reportedly charged Rs 5 crore
Actor Jayam Ravi will play the role of Arulmozhivarman. He has reportedly charged Rs 8 crore for the film
Sobhita Dhulipala has charged Rs 1 crore for this film
Actor Prakash Raj has also reportedly charged a fee of Rs 1 crore for the film
