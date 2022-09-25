PS-I: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram and other actors' fee revealed

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2022

Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan-I', is slated for a theatrical release on September 30

It has an ensemble cast that includes, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi and Trisha Krishnan among others

According to media reports, Aishwarya, who will play a double role in the film, has charged Rs 10 crore

Popular actor Vikram is one of the highest-paid actor in the film as he has charged Rs 12 crore to play the role of Karikalan

Actress Trisha Krishnan, who will be seen playing the role of Kundavai's princess, has charged Rs 2.5 crore

Actor Karthi, who will be seen playing the role of Vallavarayan Vandiyadevan, has reportedly charged Rs 5 crore

Actor Jayam Ravi will play the role of Arulmozhivarman. He has reportedly charged Rs 8 crore for the film

Sobhita Dhulipala has charged Rs 1 crore for this film

Actor Prakash Raj has also reportedly charged a fee of Rs 1 crore for the film

