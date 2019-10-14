MAMI Festival 2019: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, other B-town celebs slay on red carpet

The galaxy of stars walked the red carpet of 21st edition of the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) on Sunday. Bollywood stars from Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor attendted the grand ceremony of the MAMI festival.

Deepika who was named as the chairperson of MAMI last year made an entry on red carpet with a black and blue polka dot long flared dress with center parted hair.

The gala was also attented by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Mrunal Thakur, Film critic Anupama Chopra, Producer director Karan Johar, Radhika Madan and many more.

Let's take a look at glamourous star entries on red carpet: