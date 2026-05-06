'Mamata Banerjee Is Ignoring Democracy': Ram Gopal Varma Reacts As TMC Leader Refuses To Resign From CM Post

Ram Gopal Varma / Mamata Banerjee |

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress lost the West Bengal election, and the Bharatiya Janata Party won. However, Banerjee has refused to resign from the post of the Chief Minister of West Bengal. While not many Indian celebrities have reacted to the West Bengal election results, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to X to share his views on the ongoing situation.

He tweeted, "After so many DECADES in POLITICIS and 15 years as C M , I can’t believe that @MamataOfficial is ignoring that DEMOCRACY by it’s very DNA is about INSTITUTIONS and attacking them amounts to attacking DEMOCRACY (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

After so many DECADES in POLITICIS and 15 years as C M , I can’t believe that @MamataOfficial is ignoring that DEMOCRACY by it’s very DNA is about INSTITUTIONS and attacking them amounts to attacking DEMOCRACY — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 6, 2026

Netizens React To Ram Gopal Varma's Tweet For Mamata Banerjee

Reacting to the tweet, a netizen wrote, "See once the dictator Mamta loses power everyone seems to be taking a shot at her. That’s how dictatorial she was and powerless now (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "And institutions should be neutral and free from all bias (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Mere theatrics. she knows well her tantrums wont stick. her behaviour is reminiscent of pitbull. she aint known for matured conduct. it has become a joke that oppsn alleges of evm tampering or misuse of govt inst. when they lose election (sic)." CHeck out the tweets below...

Ram Gopal Varma On Vijay's Win In Tamil Nadu

Thalapathy Vijay won the election in Tamil Nadu, and RGV also took to X (Twitter) to react to it. He shared an old picture of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. Karunanidhi, in which Vijay is also there as a child.

He tweeted, "Kalaingar wouldn’t have dreamed that the kid behind him would one day destroy his party (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Kalaingar wouldn’t have dreamed that the kid behind him would one day destroy his party 🙏👍🔥 pic.twitter.com/7NNp6Ge73S — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 5, 2026

RGV and his tweets always go viral, and even his recent political tweets have become the talk of the town.