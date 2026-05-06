Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign As Bengal CM After Election Loss, Claims 100 Seats Stolen And Democracy Murdered

A day after losing the election, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee refuses to resign from the Chief Minister post. | X @ANI

Kolkata: A day after losing the election, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee refuses to resign from the Chief Minister post.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Mamata said that she will not go to the Governor House to tender her resignation.

Claims 100 seats were stolen, calls it murder of democracy

“This is murder of democracy as 100 seats were stolen. We (TMC) have won morally and the loss was done purposely. This was not just the fight against the BJP but against the entire system. History will repeat itself and what will BJP do if they lose power in Delhi? The party is intact and we will bounce back. We have made a 15 members fact finding committee to find the irregularities,” said Mamata.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, says "Chief Election Commissioner became the villain of this election to loot the democratic rights of the people and to loot the EVM. Can you tell me that after voting EVM has 80-90% charge? How is it possible?"



Video: ANI pic.twitter.com/n7fKt4xjo9 — WION (@WIONews) May 5, 2026

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leader Gaurav Bhatia taking to X said, “For the first time in the history of free India, a Chief Minister has refused to resign despite losing the election. By clinging to power, Mamata Banerjee is not just being an anarchist but is openly disrespecting the sentiments of the voters and the sanctity of the mandate. A total constitutional breakdown!”

Poll analyst Biswanath Chakraborty called Mamata ‘shameless’.

“How can she say that she will not resign? She had herself lost the polls and also her party. She had such a greed to remain in power that she didn't have minimum shame and said that she will not tender her resignation,” added Chakraborty.