Mallika Dua and Kusha Kapila talk about making people laugh amid the pandemic, content creation, and more

Has it ever happened that you are not in great mood but you have put your feelings aside to make people laugh in these stressful times?

Mallika Dua: To be honest, I struggle with it. It's not easy to put my mood behind me and still be able to create videos. I would be lying if I say that I do it very selflessly. I do it for myself also. If I am having a bad day or not in good mood, it's important for me to push myself...it's a way of self-charging. We make videos for people in our profession, but sometimes our content also nourishes us and helps us to cope up with distress. Also, It's easy when the set-up is already there but when it comes to shooting on your own, editing on your own, it becomes difficult. Doing make-up and styling hair all by myself kills me. You can notice that most of my spontaneous content is in my night suits.

Kusha Kapila: I feel my characters act as a coping mechanism for me. For instance, I only create 'Monday aunty' when I am not feeling good or feeling like absolute trash. 'Monday aunty' is quite pessimistic and cynical in life. When you watch it, you will feel that 'Monday aunty' unleashes many truth bombs about life. If I am feeling good, I don't create 'Monday aunty' videos. Like Mallika, I also find it difficult to get ready for the acts... it's a full 'syapa' for a lazy person like me. I try to use filters when I don't feel like dressing up or applying make-up.

What's your performing process like?

Mallika Dua: It depends upon the medium. I feel there should be a process in my life as far as Instagram is concerned. I am still struggling to look it as a completely official thing. Of course, I have a process when it comes to shooting for projects as there's proper script involved, but I also try to tweak or modify my lines while enacting. If I have not written the script from scratch, I try to make it mine by twisting it a bit in my style. What I have learnt from theatre is that if you have something in paper, you should rehearse it before putting it out. It's very important to know the scene and what you have to say before coming in front of the audience or camera.