Malayalam Filmmaker KG George, 77, Dies At Old Age Home In Kochi

Veteran Malayalam film director KG George passed away at the age of 77 in Kerala on Sunday (September 24). According to several media reports, the filmmaker breathed his last at an old age home in Kakkanad.

KG George was reportedly undergoing treatment for a stroke. He had several health issues.

He made his directorial debut in 1976 with the movie Swapnadanam. He is best known for his other movies like Vyaamoham, Yavanika, Irakal, Mela, Elavamkodu Desam, Mahanagaram, Adaminte Vaariyellu and others.

The filmmaker won a National Film Award for his debut movie Swapnadanam. In 2015, he was honoured by the Kerala government with J C Daniel Award, for his contributions to Malayalam cinema.

KG George had also established new school of film making in Malayalam Cinema.

The director had tied the knot with Malayalam singer Selma George in 1977 in Chennai. They have two children together.

