Malayalam Film Officer On Duty Lands In Controversy; Director Martin Prakkat, Two Others Booked Over Phone Number Row |

Kochi: Kochi City Cyber Crime Police have registered a case against Malayalam film director Martin Prakkat and two others for allegedly displaying a man's mobile number in the Malayalam movie 'Officer on Duty' without his consent, officials said on Friday.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday following an order by the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate's court on a petition filed by Akshay Prakash (26), a resident of Thrikkakara.

Besides Prakkat, the FIR names Siby Chavara and Renjith Nair, both associated with Martin Prakkat Movies, as accused in the case.

According to the FIR, the complainant's mobile number was displayed in the film as the phone number of a female character without his knowledge or consent.

Following this, he allegedly received repeated harassing and threatening phone calls and messages containing obscene content, causing damage to his social reputation and personal goodwill and subjecting him to mental distress, the FIR stated.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, and the Kerala Police Act.

Assistant Commissioner of Police A Ananthalal is investigating the case.

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