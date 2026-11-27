Mimi Chakraborty Ties The Knot With Siddhartha Dutta | Instagram

Bengali actress and former Member of Parliament Mimi Chakraborty surprised fans by announcing her wedding to Siddhartha Dutta, a Merchant Navy professional who has largely stayed away from the public spotlight. The actress shared pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony in Kolkata on social media on November 26, surrounded by family members and close friends.

Mimi Chakraborty Ties The Knot With Siddhartha Dutta

The wedding took place at Mimi's residence in the presence of their loved ones. Sharing the pictures, Mimi kept her caption simple, adding red heart emojis. However, the actress chose not to reveal Siddhartha's face, keeping it hidden in all the photographs.

Check out the wedding photos:

What Mimi Chakraborty, Siddhartha Dutta Wore

For their wedding, Mimi and Siddhartha opted for an elegant white-and-gold colour palette. The actress looked graceful in a white saree featuring intricate gold lacework, while Siddhartha wore a traditional white Punjabi paired with pyjamas.

Celebs React

Several of Mimi's friends from the Bengali entertainment industry, including Subhashree Ganguly, Oindrila Sen, Vikram Chatterjee, Parno Mitra, Isha Saha and Anindita Basu, congratulated the actress in the comments section of her wedding post.

Traditional Wedding In December

While Mimi and Siddhartha have already registered their marriage, their traditional wedding ceremony is reportedly scheduled to take place on December 5, with pre-wedding festivities beginning on December 3.

According to reports, the celebrations will kick off with a cocktail and dinner event on December 3, followed by mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on December 4. The couple will reportedly exchange traditional wedding vows on December 5 in the presence of family and close friends.

How They Met?

Reportedly, Mimi met Siddhartha through a mutual friend and transitioned from friendship to a relationship while keeping a low public profile.

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